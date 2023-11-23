Garage fire engulfs home of 10 family members, Shelby County Fire Department says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Department is busy this Thanksgiving, working to extinguish a fire that started in the garage of a private residence.

The home is located on Harvest Fields near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross.

When the fire department arrived, the fire had spread from the garage space to the whole home.

Reportedly, the fire started due to a lamp and ignited a flame that spread to a car in the garage.

According to SCFD, the family of ten was able to exit the home.

