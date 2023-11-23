Advertise with Us
Crash on I-40 E delaying traffic for holiday travelers

The scene on I-40 Eastbound looking towards Sycamore View Road
The scene on I-40 Eastbound looking towards Sycamore View Road(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several lanes are blocked on I-40 Eastbound due to a two-vehicle crash scene just before the Sycamore View Road exit.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday as many drivers make their way home for the holidays after work.

Four center lanes (of seven in total) are blocked. Memphis police and firefighters are on the scene.

Police say no one was injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

