Crash on I-40 E delaying traffic for holiday travelers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several lanes are blocked on I-40 Eastbound due to a two-vehicle crash scene just before the Sycamore View Road exit.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday as many drivers make their way home for the holidays after work.

Four center lanes (of seven in total) are blocked. Memphis police and firefighters are on the scene.

Police say no one was injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

