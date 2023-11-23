Advertise with Us
Best Life: Things not to say during a job interview

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Updated: moments ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – When it comes to a job interview, you have just seven seconds to make an indelible first impression.

That’s why it’s crucial to put your best foot forward.

1. Avoid Dwelling on Weaknesses

Never undermine your chances by focusing on your weaknesses. Instead, highlight your strengths and how they align with the position.

2. Stay Positive about Past Experiences

Even if your previous job wasn’t ideal, emphasize the lessons learned and how they’ve prepared you for future endeavors.

3. Be Genuine and Unscripted

While it’s beneficial to anticipate potential questions, don’t rehearse answers. Authenticity is key, as overly prepared responses can come across as insincere.

4. Show Specific Interest

Avoid expressing a willingness to do anything. Instead, demonstrate your enthusiasm for the specific role you’re interviewing for.

5. Ask Thoughtful Questions

Never leave an interview without asking questions. It conveys genuine interest and helps you assess if the role aligns with your goals.

Remember, saying “It’s on my resume” might not convey your communication skills effectively.

It’s an opportunity to expand on your experiences by elaborating.

With these tips in mind, you’re set to make a lasting impression in your next job interview. Good luck!

Contributors to this news report include: Adahlia Thomas, Producer; Bob Walko, Videographer and Editor.

