An around average, dry Thanksgiving day ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will see a cold start to our Thanksgiving Day so for folks heading out to any events, like the Memphis Turkey Trot, make sure to wear layers. High temperatures will be around average and dry conditions are expected through the day. A few showers could creep in by the early morning hours of Friday.

TODAY: A chilly start to Thanksgiving with temperatures in the 30s across the Mid-South. We will see a nice rebound in our temperatures today with highs in the middle to upper 50s into the afternoon. You’re good to go with all Turkey Day plans as dry conditions will persist all day with increasing cloud cover for the back half of the day.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop to the low 40s. Cloud cover will be prominent overnight with a few sprinkles possible into the early hours of Friday, mainly for North Mississippi. Winds will Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE WEEKEND: For Friday we will see an abundance of cloud cover through the region with a few showers possible in the morning hours. These will be more likely in the Southern half of the Mid-South, areas like North Mississippi due to a closer proximity to the system near the Gulf. Highs on Friday and Saturday will reach into the middle 50s. On Sunday yet another front will press through allowing for a few showers and cooler air to building back in. To start off the new week highs will be back in the low 50s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.