2 people dead, 1 person flees after shooting on Kingcrest, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Kingcrest Lane near Friendship Street.

When police arrived, they discovered two people had been critically shot.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

A third person fled the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

