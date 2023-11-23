2 people dead, 1 person flees after shooting on Kingcrest, police say
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead.
Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Kingcrest Lane near Friendship Street.
When police arrived, they discovered two people had been critically shot.
Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.
A third person fled the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
