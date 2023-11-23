Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2 people dead, 1 person flees after shooting on Kingcrest, police say

2 people dead, 1 person flees after shooting on Kingcrest, police say
2 people dead, 1 person flees after shooting on Kingcrest, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Kingcrest Lane near Friendship Street.

When police arrived, they discovered two people had been critically shot.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

A third person fled the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio Johnson
Man arrested for stealing, selling multiple cars, police say
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
1 dead after car crash into tree
1 dead after car crash turned fire in Arlington
TDOT reports blockage on I-40
UPDATE: Traffic clear after multi-vehicle crash on I-40
Teen charged with capital murder, facing death penalty
Teen kills 3 adults and unborn child, facing the death penalty, deputies say

Latest News

Officer arrested, accused of drunk driving, MPD investigates
Officer accused of driving drunk while off-duty, MPD investigates
1 child dead, other injured after crash on Ridgemont Avenue
UPDATE: 15-year-old dead, 3 other kids critical after crash in Frayser, police say
Leachville police chief hurt in car crash
An Earle police officer has died following a crash Wednesday evening.
Officer identified in fatal crash