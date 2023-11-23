Advertise with Us
1 child dead, 4 others injured after crash on Ridgemont Avenue, police say

1 child dead, 4 others injured after crash on Ridgemont Avenue, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left one child dead and four others injured.

Around 7:13 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Ridgemont Avenue near Old Allen Road.

When police arrived, they discovered that five people were injured in the crash.

One child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Four others, including a second child, were transported to a nearby hospital.

The three adults are in critical condition.

The second child is in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

