VIDEO: Police search for man who robbed McDonald’s employee

By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is in search of a man who robbed the McDonald’s at East Shelby Drive early Tuesday morning.

Officers say the suspect got out of a stolen gray Hyundai Sonata and pointed a gun at the McDonald’s employee while demanding cash.

MPD says the suspect walked away with cash and left in the stolen Hyundai Sonata.

According to police, the suspect is a male, approximately 5′10″, 235 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, black jacket with a red stripe, gray pants, and blue and white Nike shoes.

No arrests have been made.

Memphis police and CrimeStoppers have encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

