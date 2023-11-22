Advertise with Us
Things to know when traveling with MEM during holidays

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A busy day for our nation’s roads and airports ahead of Thanksgiving Thursday.

Memphis International Airport officials predict 90,000 people to pass through the TSA checkpoint with the busiest days projected to be last Friday and this upcoming Sunday.

This is an increase in traffic from previous years, according to airport officials.

They are asking people flying out of MEM to arrive at least two hours early, know what you can and can’t bring in your carry-on, and check your airline’s app or website for any updates regarding your flight.

Also important to be aware of changes at MEM, including parking.

The price to park in economy parking, as well as the blue and yellow overflow lots has increased.

Those parking lots are now $9 per day.

MEM officials say the increase comes as their work to make those lots more passenger-friendly.

Short-term parking for $24 a day and long-term parking for $15 a day has not seen price increases.

