Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee Senate map ruled unconstitutional

According to the court ruling, the legislature has until the end of January to make a new map.
(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A court in the 20th Judicial District in Davidson County has ruled Wednesday that the Tennessee House redistricting map was constitutional and that the Senate rezoning map was not.

RELATED COVERAGE: Gov. Lee, election commission among those sued over Nashville’s redistricting

The court ruled that the state legislature has until Jan. 31, 2024, to create a new Senate map.

The decision came after Chief Judge Russel T. Perkins and Chancellor Steven W. Maroney shared their opinions.

Tennessee Democrat leaders said the following in reaction to the ruling:

“Today’s court ruling against the gerrymandered state Senate map is a clear win for the Tennessee Constitution. Even when a political party has a supermajority in the legislature, its members must still follow the law. In the days ahead, Senate Democrats will once again be advocating for a fair map and transparent process that keeps communities whole and reflects who we are as a state.”

WSMV4 reached out to the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus for a response as well.

The lawsuit was filed on Feb. 23, 2022, against Gov. Bill Lee, Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins by people who live in the district.

To read the full court ruling, read the document below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
1 dead after car crash into tree
1 dead after car crash turned fire in Arlington

Latest News

New BBQ competition coming to Memphis
New BBQ competition coming to Tom Lee Park
Dyersburg Police generic
9-hour armed standoff in Dyersburg ends in arrest
Rep. Ashley Henley, R-Brookhaven, foreground, joins other House members in reciting the oath of...
Mississippi drops charges in killing of former state lawmaker but says new charges are possible
Military spouse surprises wife after giving birth to baby girl
Military spouse surprises wife after giving birth to baby girl