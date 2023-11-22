UPDATE: Traffic clear after multi-vehicle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash that was delaying traffic on Interstate 40 Westbound is now clear.

All lanes traveling westbound were blocked, resulting in delays in the area.

According to TDOT, lanes and traffic are now clear.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.