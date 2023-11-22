Advertise with Us
UPDATE: Traffic clear after multi-vehicle crash on I-40

TDOT reports blockage on I-40
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash that was delaying traffic on Interstate 40 Westbound is now clear.

All lanes traveling westbound were blocked, resulting in delays in the area.

According to TDOT, lanes and traffic are now clear.

