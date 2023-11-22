Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Professional hacker shares simple steps to protect from cybercriminals

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday shopping season is well underway, and a lot of gifts will likely be purchased online.

Luke Secrist, CEO of BuddoBot, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share some simple steps people can take to protect themselves from cybercriminals.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Julio Hernandez
Man accused of killing beloved UofM student in hit-and-run free on bond

Latest News

Military spouse surprises wife after giving birth to baby girl
Military spouse surprises wife after giving birth to baby girl
Military spouse surprises wife after giving birth to baby girl
Professional hacker shares simple steps to protect from cybercriminals
Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer's Day
How to identify warning signs of dementia