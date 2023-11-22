Advertise with Us
New BBQ competition coming to Tom Lee Park

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A new barbecue competition is coming to Bluff City, and its home will be Tom Lee Park.

The news is following the announcement that the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is moving to Liberty Park.

The event, which will kick off in May of 2024, is set to attract some of the best BBQ teams in the United States and the world and, with them, thousands of fans to the downtown hotels and restaurants in Memphis.

The organizers, who also recently announced a new Music Festival at Tom Lee Park in May, have reached out to the BBQ community and are setting up a high-profile steering committee to assist with the new program, format, and experience and to listen to what BBQ teams, downtown Memphis businesses, and other stakeholders want to see from the festival.

Presiding over the new competition are a few familiar faces, including pitmaster Carey Bingle who released the following statement:

The event, still to be named, will take place the week of May 13, 2024, at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis.

For more information, teams can contact Forward Momentum at BBQ@MemphoPresents.com or log on to  https://bbqfest.wufoo.com/forms/bbq-competition-entry-form/.

