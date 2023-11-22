Advertise with Us
MSDH: Several Miss. children experienced ‘elevated blood lead levels’ due to tainted applesauce

Two new companies, Schnucks Markets and Weis Markets, announced recalls of certain cinnamon applesauce products because they may contain high levels of lead.(Source: FDA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several children in the state have reportedly been impacted after consuming lead-tainted applesauce, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.

In a post on Wednesday, the department stated that they have identified five Mississippi families with children having “elevated blood lead levels” who reported consuming the recalled pouches.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated that cinnamon from a manufacturer in Ecuador is the “likely source” of high levels of lead found in the recalled pouches of applesauce puree.

The applesauce has been linked to illnesses in at least 34 children in 22 states.

An article posted by the Associated Press said that one pouch of recalled WanaBana apple cinnamon puree from a Dollar Tree store was found to have lead levels more than 200 times higher than proposed FDA guidance allowed.

MSDH advised parents to throw away any of the recalled items immediately, adding that exposure to high amounts of lead is harmful to children’s health and development

If you think your child may have consumed any of these products, contact the child’s doctor or call MSDH’s Lead Poisoning Prevention program at 601-576-7620.

