MPD shares protection plan for holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department shared data with city council members Tuesday showing the two main crimes drivers in the Bluff City are auto thefts and thefts from motor vehicles.

Police say the offenders are mostly teenagers between 16 to 18 years old.

“The top vehicle stolen in the City of Memphis is Hyundai, followed by Kia and Nissan,” said MPD Deputy Chief Joe Oakley.

MPD said as a part of their holiday safety plan, they will saturate problem areas. That includes increasing their visibility along Germantown Parkway, Poplar, Summer Avenue, the Wolfchase area and Downtown.

“MPD will be using plain clothes cars, spotters, and bike officers to patrol parking garages,” said Oakley.

So far this year, Memphis police have seen a 14.5 % increase of theft from motor vehicles and a whopping 62.9 % increase of auto thefts.

The Ridgeway precinct is partnering with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for Operation Jingle Bells to create a safer shopping environment.

Memphis police also say that so far this year, there have been a total of over 29,000 people arrested this year.

Police say 21.9% of those were repeat offenders.

“We’re working with the DA’s office to push for stricter sentences so that we are not constantly looking at the same individuals over and over again,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

