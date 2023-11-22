MPD seeks help with unsolved murder involving juvenile
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is seeking help with an unsolved murder involving a juvenile.
On May 14, 2023, just before 1:00 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Mount Moriah Road.
A boy was found lying unresponsive in the parking lot.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
A photo from surveillance footage shows individuals and vehicles of interest.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
