MPD seeks help with unsolved murder involving juvenile

In the photo are suspects and vehicles of interest from the homicide on May 14, according to Memphis Police Deartment.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is seeking help with an unsolved murder involving a juvenile.

On May 14, 2023, just before 1:00 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Mount Moriah Road.

A boy was found lying unresponsive in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

A photo from surveillance footage shows individuals and vehicles of interest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

