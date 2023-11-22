Advertise with Us
More clouds tonight and chilly through Thanksgiving

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lows will drop to near 40 in Memphis with outlying areas in the upper 30s. Clouds will linger through early morning. Winds will be northwest 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cloudy start will give way to sunshine in many areas. Clouds could linger longer from Selmer to Corinth to Oxford. Another below average day with highs only reaching into the low 50s. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Chilly to start the day, but warming up into the upper 50s by afternoon. Expect sun with just a few passing clouds.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible early in the day. These will be more likely remain in areas of northern Mississippi due to a closer proximity to the system near the Gulf. Highs the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Another front will pass through Sunday with a few showers and cooler air to building back in. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

