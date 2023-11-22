Advertise with Us
Military spouse surprises wife after giving birth to baby girl

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mother is counting her blessings after her husband deployed overseas surprised her after giving birth to their baby girl.

Joshua and Ozreale Barry joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the emotions of that moment and how it was made possible.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

