Memphis Zoo Lights to open for holiday season

By Sydney Gray and Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After turkey day, get ready for a magical night with the family as Truist Zoo Lights returns for the Memphis Zoo!

It’s an event for the whole family or even a date night and it all kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. through January.

The holiday season really kicks off in Memphis once those zoo lights go up!

It’s a long-standing tradition that brings many people together.

There’s much more here than holiday lights though.

You can go ice skating, enjoy the Ferris wheel, the kids can meet Santa Claus, and you can also dig in on those favorite holiday treats like s’mores and hot chocolate.

So whether you’re going on a first date, having a family night, or just an evening out with friends, there’s something here for you at Zoo Lights.

Some of the attractions include the Gingerbread Forest, the beautiful Chinese lanterns and there’s also Alice’s Tea Party!

They’re $19 for non-Zoo members and $14 for members.

Kids ages two and up will need a ticket.

