Memphis City Council reviews MPD’s pursuit policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department’s 13-page pursuit policy says officers are allowed to pursue only violent crime felonies. MPD gave the example of a carjacking leading to a vehicle pursuit during Tuesday afternoon’s public safety and homeland security committee meeting.

While MPD says this policy is the best practice, some council members want the policy to give officers more options.

“Would you say this is the best practice?” City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan asked Police Chief CJ Davis during the meeting.

“Oh, we have the best practice... the current policy absolutely is,” Chief Davis responded.

Vice Chairman JB Smiley requested an overview of the policy from MPD to get clarification on how officers determine to pursue.

Davis explained there is a chain of command for a pursuit.

“Supervisors have to monitor, and they have to make sure that pursuit is worth catching a felon and it’s not going to harm,” she said.

She also explained how that works between an officer and a supervisor.

“Supervisor confirms it, [saying], ‘Yes, you can continue,’ or the supervisor could say, ‘Abort, that does not fall within the guidelines,’” she said.

The policy states officers are only allowed to pursue violent felons.

“I would say this is one of the worst policies we have on the books in terms of our pursuit policy,” said City Councilman Worth Morgan, as he shared his concerns about the policy.

He said more should be done for officers to get offenders off the roads when they commit crimes and not later.

“We need to empower our officers to arrest the perpetrators when they are right there and not allow them to get away,” he said.

During these conversations at the meeting, a pursuit was going on after police said a man was seen shooting a gun at his former partner’s car. Police said the car the man was shooting at had two adults and a four-year-old inside.

Police say during the pursuit, the suspect hit two drivers after running a red light at Kirby and East Raines. He died as a result.

MPD Deputy Chief Samuel Hines said this pursuit was in line with their policy.

”This is what we would call a violent fleeing felon, someone who had probably three counts of aggravated assault with those three people in the vehicle firing shots,” he said. “So, it is absolutely in line with our pursuit policy.”

Although police say this pursuit was in line with their policy, Morgan said he also wants to prevent crashes and harm.

“I don’t want unnecessary wrecks,” Councilman Morgan said. “I don’t want citizens to be hurt in the collateral of a pursuit.”

