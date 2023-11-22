Memphis activists call on elected officials to create plan for reducing juvenile crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As crime continues to plague the Bluff City, community activists are calling on elected officials to assist with a plan of action to reduce juvenile crime.

On Wednesday, Damon Curry Morris joined activists from local organizations outside Memphis City Hall to raise awareness about youth violence and put together a five-point action plan tackling crime, poverty, mental health and education.

Curry says elected officials and interested parties need to come together for the interest of children in Memphis. But, Curry says excessive law enforcement is not the answer to reducing juvenile crime.

“Law enforcement is important in this community. But, there is such a thing as over-policing, and we don’t need to bring that form of trauma to the children in this community. When you talk about bringing in the National Guard, I do not agree with that.”

Curry says a comprehensive plan will not happen overnight, but he hopes to have a team together soon to flesh out the plan.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.