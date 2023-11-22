Man shot, critically injured at Serenity Towers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life Tuesday evening after he was shot at Serenity Towers, an income-based senior housing high-rise that sits near the University of Memphis.
Memphis police say they responded to the shooting at 6:28 p.m.
From there, the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
It is unclear at this time whether or not he was a resident of Serenity Towers, but police say he knew the shooter, who reportedly took off in a blue Chrysler 300.
It is also unknown whether the shooting took place outside or inside the high-rise.
Action News 5 is headed to the scene.
