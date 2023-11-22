Man arrested for stealing, selling multiple cars, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for stealing and selling multiple cars, according to Memphis Police Department.

Antonio Johnson is charged with two counts of assault, 13 counts of theft of property, vandalism, reckless driving, violation of vehicle registration, disregarding a red light, and criminal trespassing.

On October 18, 2022, a man reported that his 2015 Dodge Challenger was stolen.

On November 5 and November 11, 2022, two people reported their 2016 Toyota Tundra and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee were stolen.

A man also reported his 2019 Chevrolet Camaro stolen on December 7.

Detectives took Johnson into custody on December 13, 2022, for an investigation of several auto thefts during a traffic stop on Overton Crossing Road.

Police say he admitted to knowing the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen and storing the stolen vehicle.

During a search in Johnson’s phone, detectives found pictures of him painting the stolen 2015 Dodge Challenger from green to white and photos of the VIN, according to the affidavit.

Detectives also discovered text messages in Johnson’s phone admitting to stealing and being in possession and selling the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.

He also admitted to detectives that he sold the vehicles to someone in Missouri as a trade for a previously stolen Dodge Charger he had been charged with.

On December 14, 2022, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro was found wrecked into a unit at the Village of Sycamore Ridge apartments located on Faulkner Ridge, according to police.

