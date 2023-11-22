Advertise with Us
How to identify warning signs of dementia

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As family gather for the holiday season, it might be a time to have some tough conversations.

Bill Love, owner of Right at Home Memphis, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share how to identify dementia and Alzheimer’s warning signs ahead of holiday gatherings along with how to start those conversations and next steps.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

