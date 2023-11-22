Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert Forecast: clearing, brisk Wednesday; quiet, bright Thanksgiving

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds and fog patches may linger into the start of the day, but sunshine will be a bit brighter than recent days heading through one of the busiest travel days of the entire year. Locally and regionally – the weather will be cool and quiet with highs well-below average, in the lower 50s. Skies stay clear with lows in the 30s by early Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING: A chilly start to Thanksgiving with a start in the 30s for many as a brief push of high pressure moves over the Mid-South. This will keep sunshine filling the skies with a nice rebound into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon hours. With the weak high pressure moving away, a weak disturbance will shift across part of the Deep South, kicking a up a chance for more clouds overnight and a shower or two late Thursday and early Friday. Lows will drop back into lower 40s by early Friday morning

EXTENDED PLANNER: Occasionally, sunshine will mix with clouds Black Friday. We’ll stay chilly in the 50s for highs, 30s and 40s for lows into the weekend. Another system looks to shift eastward across the Mid-South by Sunday and Monday – yielding a rain chance and another push of cooler air into the region by early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
Julio Hernandez
Man accused of killing beloved UofM student in hit-and-run free on bond
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs

Latest News

11/22 First Alert Forecast: clearing, brisk Wednesday; quiet, bright Thanksgiving
First Alert Weather
More clouds tonight and chilly through Thanksgiving
Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather
A few lingering showers but a mostly dry, and cooler day ahead