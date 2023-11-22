First Alert Forecast: clearing, brisk Wednesday; quiet, bright Thanksgiving

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds and fog patches may linger into the start of the day, but sunshine will be a bit brighter than recent days heading through one of the busiest travel days of the entire year. Locally and regionally – the weather will be cool and quiet with highs well-below average, in the lower 50s. Skies stay clear with lows in the 30s by early Thanksgiving.

THANKSGIVING: A chilly start to Thanksgiving with a start in the 30s for many as a brief push of high pressure moves over the Mid-South. This will keep sunshine filling the skies with a nice rebound into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon hours. With the weak high pressure moving away, a weak disturbance will shift across part of the Deep South, kicking a up a chance for more clouds overnight and a shower or two late Thursday and early Friday. Lows will drop back into lower 40s by early Friday morning

EXTENDED PLANNER: Occasionally, sunshine will mix with clouds Black Friday. We’ll stay chilly in the 50s for highs, 30s and 40s for lows into the weekend. Another system looks to shift eastward across the Mid-South by Sunday and Monday – yielding a rain chance and another push of cooler air into the region by early next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.