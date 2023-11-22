Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dry, cool conditions stick around into our Thanksgiving holiday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A good mix of sun and clouds expected through the day before clouds clear out into the evening. Another cooler, well below average day with highs only reaching the low 50s. These cool and dry conditions stick around into our Thanksgiving holiday.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop to the middle 30s, outlying areas could see temperatures near freezing. A mostly clear night with winds Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

THANKSGIVING: After a chilly start, we’ll see a nice warm up with highs in the upper 50s into the afternoon. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions for the front half of the day. Into the afternoon hours clouds will begin to build back in due to a system to our South, but a dry day all around for the holiday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: For Friday we will see an abundance of cloud cover through the region with a few showers possible in the morning hours. These will be more likely in the Southern half of the Mid-South, areas like North Mississippi due to a closer proximity to the system near the Gulf. Highs on Friday and Saturday will reach into the middle 50s. On Sunday yet another front will press through allowing for a few showers and cooler air to building back in. To start off the new week highs will be back in the low 50s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
Julio Hernandez
Man accused of killing beloved UofM student in hit-and-run free on bond
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clearing, brisk Wednesday; quiet, bright Thanksgiving
11/22 First Alert Forecast: clearing, brisk Wednesday; quiet, bright Thanksgiving
First Alert Weather
More clouds tonight and chilly through Thanksgiving
Spencer's Forecast