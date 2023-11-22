Dry, cool conditions stick around into our Thanksgiving holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A good mix of sun and clouds expected through the day before clouds clear out into the evening. Another cooler, well below average day with highs only reaching the low 50s. These cool and dry conditions stick around into our Thanksgiving holiday.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop to the middle 30s, outlying areas could see temperatures near freezing. A mostly clear night with winds Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

THANKSGIVING: After a chilly start, we’ll see a nice warm up with highs in the upper 50s into the afternoon. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions for the front half of the day. Into the afternoon hours clouds will begin to build back in due to a system to our South, but a dry day all around for the holiday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: For Friday we will see an abundance of cloud cover through the region with a few showers possible in the morning hours. These will be more likely in the Southern half of the Mid-South, areas like North Mississippi due to a closer proximity to the system near the Gulf. Highs on Friday and Saturday will reach into the middle 50s. On Sunday yet another front will press through allowing for a few showers and cooler air to building back in. To start off the new week highs will be back in the low 50s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

