Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Clearing with some areas close to freezing tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sky will clear out with lows falling into the mid 30s in Memphis and near freezing in outlying areas. Winds will become light, so there could be some patchy fog at sunrise.

THANKSGIVING DAY: After a chilly start, we’ll see a nice warm up with highs in the upper 50s into the afternoon. Sunshine early will give way to more by afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds with a few showers possible in the morning hours. These are most likely in North Mississippi due to a closer proximity to the system near the Gulf. Highs will reach the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a good bit of cloud cover at times. Another front will press through Sunday with a few showers.

NEXT WEEK: Unseasonably chilly weather continues with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 and lows in the 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
1 dead after car crash into tree
1 dead after car crash turned fire in Arlington

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
First Alert Weather
Dry, cool conditions stick around into our Thanksgiving holiday
A good mix of sun and clouds expected through the day before clouds clear out into the evening....
Maggye's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clearing, brisk Wednesday; quiet, bright Thanksgiving