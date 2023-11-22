Clearing with some areas close to freezing tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sky will clear out with lows falling into the mid 30s in Memphis and near freezing in outlying areas. Winds will become light, so there could be some patchy fog at sunrise.

THANKSGIVING DAY: After a chilly start, we’ll see a nice warm up with highs in the upper 50s into the afternoon. Sunshine early will give way to more by afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds with a few showers possible in the morning hours. These are most likely in North Mississippi due to a closer proximity to the system near the Gulf. Highs will reach the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a good bit of cloud cover at times. Another front will press through Sunday with a few showers.

NEXT WEEK: Unseasonably chilly weather continues with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 and lows in the 30s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.