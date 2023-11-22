City of Memphis unanimously approves building new $1M mental health facility in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A resolution to grant $1,000,000 to Alliance Healthcare Services in building a new Crisis Wellness Center was approved unanimously by the Memphis City Council on Tuesday evening.

According to Mark Billingsly, executive director for Alliance Healthcare Foundation and former Shelby County commissioner, the new 55,000-square-foot, two-story, custom-designed, cutting-edge facility will allow patients to receive immediate care and be able to access every aspect of mental healthcare at one location.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of our philanthropic partners,” Billingsly said. “We still have a lot of work to do, and I am hopeful we will achieve our $34M funding goal by next year. We have an epidemic in Memphis and Shelby County- a mental health crisis and substance use epidemic. The time is now. We believe we can!”

The new location at Broad Avenue and Malcomb Street in the Binghampton area was selected to be easily accessible for all partners, including the Memphis police and fire departments, that can bring clients to the facility needing immediate behavioral healthcare.

The new center is slated to open in January 2025.

“This is an investment in the people of Memphis, and it is an investment in having a continuum of care under one roof, to better serve those individuals and families that so desperately need our help,” said Laurie Powell, CEO of Alliance Healthcare Services. “We are grateful to Mayor Strickland and the entire Memphis City Council.”

The project has already received $24.5M in support including major gifts from Governor Bill Lee and the State of Tennessee, The Assisi Foundation, Day Foundation, Alliance Healthcare Services, and the Alliance Foundation.

