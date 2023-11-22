Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 21 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Community Building Through The 901

There’s power in teamwork. We sit down with Chef Kelly English who’s sharing his heart that goes beyond the walls of business!

Reasons To Avoid Delay In Annual Enrollment

The new year is ticking closer and with it, enrollment for health insurance. Let’s get you ahead with tips to make things quick and simple!

Bobby Jones | President of Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Sponsored by Delta Medicare Benefits Group

Cancer Watch: How Reconstructive Surgeries Restore A Sense Of Self

Rebuilding after surgery. How comprehensive care options help restore a sense of self.

Sponsored by West Cancer Center Research Institute

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

