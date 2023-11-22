Bluff City Life: Thurs., 16 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Flying High In Aerial Arts

Up in the air! We explore the benefits of aerial arts!

Resources For Those Living With Blindness

Unstoppable and independent! the resources for blind individuals to thrive in life.

Stephanie Jones | Communications Skills Instructor with Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired

The Finest From Chez Philippe In The Peabody Hotel

Dining at the crème de la crème! Which Memphis restaurant tops an array of “best-of” lists!

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

