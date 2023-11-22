Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 16 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Flying High In Aerial Arts

Up in the air! We explore the benefits of aerial arts!

Resources For Those Living With Blindness

Unstoppable and independent! the resources for blind individuals to thrive in life.

Stephanie Jones | Communications Skills Instructor with Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired

The Finest From Chez Philippe In The Peabody Hotel

Dining at the crème de la crème! Which Memphis restaurant tops an array of “best-of” lists!

