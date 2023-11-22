Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 20 November

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Feeding the Human Spirit: Healthy Options For Holiday Dinners

Thousands in the Mid-South have signed up for a Healthier 901, accepting the challenge to lose over 1 million pounds in three years! To help us with this journey, especially with the holidays around the corner, we welcome Kroger Chef Chris Beavers!

Chef Chris Beavers | The Grilled Asparagus & The Kroger Co. - Delta Division

Bluff City Life Feature: Fresh Finds In A Vibrant Downtown Memphis Neighborhood

More than a grocery store, how one family turned an average chore into a unique experience!

Bluff City Life Feature: Taking On The Tech Of The Future

The power of tech in hands-on training that helps you perfect your trade through simulations!

