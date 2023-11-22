Bluff City Life: Fri., 17 November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Support Culinary Programs & Feed The Homeless

Let’s get healthy for the holidays! It’s the season of giving and from now until the 18th you can help feed the homeless and fund culinary programs across the Mid-South.

Patrick Ellis | Manager of The Farmer’s Market At Agricenter International

Tamara Taylor | Tam’s Homemade Biscuits

The Benefits Of The Perfect Fit For Your Soles

Improve the body with every step. How the right fit for your feet can help you go the distance!

Rick O’dneal | District Manager of The Good Feet Store

Advancing Cancer Care & Treatment Options

The American Cancer Society does not sleep in its efforts to educate and clear the path for cures and resources for those living with cancer.

Verushka Wilson | Director at the American Cancer Society

Bluff City Life Feature: Whimsical Sets In Memphis Selfie Studio

Grab your best fit and camera. This selfie studio has backdrops that’ll give you the perfect shot. Let’s go inside!

