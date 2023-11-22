9-hour armed standoff in Dyersburg ends in arrest

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A standoff on Tuesday between Dyersburg police and a man ended after 9 hours.

James Yants, 44, was the man who stood on the roof of a shed with a gun, according to police.

Dyersburg police say they responded to a call at the area of 104 West and Evansville in reference to Yants waving a gun around.

Police say officers arrived around 4:15 p.m. and Yants refused to comply.

The Dyersburg Police Department Special Response Team was called to the scene to negotiate with Yants.

Police say around 1:30 a.m., Yants fired a round in the air and surrendered to officers.

Yants was taken into custody and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Dyersburg police.

