1 dead after car crash turned fire in Arlington
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARLINGTON Tenn. (WMC) - A person lost their life Wednesday morning after a car crash in East Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Harrell Road and Larry Anderson Lane around 12:22 a.m.
Deputies say a car struck a tree and caught on fire.
Arlington Fire Department found the victim in the car.
