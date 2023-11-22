Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead after car crash turned fire in Arlington

1 dead after car crash into tree
1 dead after car crash into tree(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON Tenn. (WMC) - A person lost their life Wednesday morning after a car crash in East Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Harrell Road and Larry Anderson Lane around 12:22 a.m.

Deputies say a car struck a tree and caught on fire.

Arlington Fire Department found the victim in the car.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
Julio Hernandez
Man accused of killing beloved UofM student in hit-and-run free on bond
Dog generic
Tennessee veterinarians weigh in on ‘mystery illness’ occurring in dogs

Latest News

Memphis International Airport
Things to know when traveling with MEM during holidays
Memphis Zoo Lights
Memphis Zoo Lights to open for holiday season
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clearing, brisk Wednesday; quiet, bright Thanksgiving
11/22 First Alert Forecast: clearing, brisk Wednesday; quiet, bright Thanksgiving