1 dead after car crash turned fire in Arlington

ARLINGTON Tenn. (WMC) - A person lost their life Wednesday morning after a car crash in East Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Harrell Road and Larry Anderson Lane around 12:22 a.m.

Deputies say a car struck a tree and caught on fire.

Arlington Fire Department found the victim in the car.

