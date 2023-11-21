Your First Alert to a cooler, drier pattern for the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front bringing rain to the Mid-South today will leave cooler temperatures and dry air in place behind the front for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers mainly before midnight along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 50.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, a breezy Northwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 40.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloud with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

