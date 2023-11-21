Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responding to shots fired call at Kroger
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
MPD cites domestic violence as cause of incident
Police say recent shooting spree was the result of domestic violence
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
Burglars break into Game Stop in Hickory Hill
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been without power or water for weeks