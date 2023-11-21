Advertise with Us
Turkey giveaways happening across Mid-South

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Thanksgiving week and many businesses are gearing up for turkey giveaways.

Beauty & Company located on South Perkins Road will have a turkey giveaway Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m.

Another giveaway will be at Grimsley Park on Balfour Road in West Memphis, Arkansas, on Tuesday at 2 p.m

It is sponsored by the West Memphis Parks and Recreation Department.

If you know of a turkey giveaway happening in the Mid-South send us an email at desk@wmctv.com.

