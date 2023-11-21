Turkey giveaways happening across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Thanksgiving week and many businesses are gearing up for turkey giveaways.

Beauty & Company located on South Perkins Road will have a turkey giveaway Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m.

Another giveaway will be at Grimsley Park on Balfour Road in West Memphis, Arkansas, on Tuesday at 2 p.m

It is sponsored by the West Memphis Parks and Recreation Department.

If you know of a turkey giveaway happening in the Mid-South send us an email at desk@wmctv.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.