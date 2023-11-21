Tips to manage diabetes over the holidays
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanksgiving can be a difficult time for people living with diabetes.
Dietician Leslie Ely with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share a few tips to ease the stress and help keep you on track.
She also shared some recipe modifications that can make a big difference.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
