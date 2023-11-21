‘That was just his character’: Daughter of woman killed in shooting rampage says her uncle was known to be violent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend, the entire city was put on alert as 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. went on a deadly shooting rampage, killing four of his family members, including his estranged wife.

A fifth victim, Christian’s 15-year-old great-niece, is still recovering Monday after he allegedly shot her seven times.

Christian’s niece, Selise Manuel, said she’s grieving the most important people in her life.

(Left to right) 56-year-old Ruby Manuel, 38-year-old Lateisha Bobo, 13-year-old Tori Christian (Family)

Her mom, 56-year-old mom Ruby Manuel, her 38-year-old sister Lateisha Bobo, and her niece, 13-year-old Tori Christian, were all shot and killed by her uncle on Saturday.

“I had to see my mother on the ground already dead,” said Manuel. “It was blood everywhere; It was just a very traumatic scene to see.”

Memphis police said after traveling to two locations in his deadly rampage, Christian then drove to 196 Howard Drive to kill his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself.

Manuel said she doesn’t know what led to this tragedy, but believes it was over a year-long argument over property.

Mavis Christian Jr. (Memphis Police Department)

“The house that my grandmother left them... he felt like he should have a right to stay in the house, but at the time, when my grandmother passed, it was young girls living in the house and we didn’t want him staying there with them, because we just didn’t feel safe,” said Manuel.

She said whatever the reason that caused her uncle to snap, this behavior wasn’t out of character for him.

“He went to jail for attempted murder. He’s been in and out of jail for domestic abuse, violence against his wife, I think that was just his character,” said Manuel.

Selise said funeral arrangements for her mom, sister and niece have not been planned. For right now, they’re just taking it day by day.

