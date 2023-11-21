Suspect in fatal Midtown hit-and-run out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man arrested in a fatal Midtown hit-and-run is out on a $2,500 bond.

The crash happened July 5 at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Cooper Street.

Police say an 18-year-old on a motorcycle was hit and killed by a vehicle failing to yield.

Police say James Futrell called police the next day saying he was the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.

The day after that, he told police he had spoken with an attorney who advised him not to speak to police.

Futrell is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and failure to yield.

He appeared in court Tuesday and is expected back in January.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.