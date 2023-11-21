Shooting suspect runs red light, dies in crash while evading police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a crash while trying to escape a police pursuit Tuesday afternoon, Memphis police say.

Officers were notified of a domestic violence situation in the area of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road around 1:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect, who has not been identified, fired shots at a car driven by his former partner, while a child and another adult were inside.

Officers and Shelby County deputies then spotted the alleged shooter’s vehicle in the area of Hickory Hill and Winchester Road and began a pursuit.

“This is what we would call a violent fleeing felon someone who had probably three counts of aggravated assault with those three people in the vehicle firing shots, so it is absolutely in line with our pursuit policy,” Deputy Chief Samuel Hines said.

Police say the driver ignored a red light in the area of E Raines Road and Kirby Parkway and crashed into two vehicles.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to the hospital, where they are in critical but stable condition.

Officers recovered a handgun with a switch inside the suspect’s vehicle.

