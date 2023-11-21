Police searching for suspect involved in restaurant armed robbery

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect involved in a restaurant armed robbery.

Officers responded to the armed robbery at New China Star Buffet at 806 Highway 51 North in Covington, Tennessee.

A man entered the restaurant asking for takeout before pulling out a gun and demanding cash, according to police.

The suspect then ran way toward Peeler Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this armed robbery, call the Criminal Investigation Division at 901-475-1261.

