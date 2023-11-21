Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Our crime problem was once manageable; it is unsustainable today’: Lawmaker sounds off on continued shots-fired calls in Memphis

By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say someone fired several gunshots Monday in the parking lot of a busy shopping center. It happened outside of Kroger in Poplar Plaza, at Poplar and Highland.

No one was hurt, but it was a scary situation for hundreds just trying to get groceries for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Just five days earlier, the same situation at the newly-opened Topgolf, where police found 14 shell casings in the parking lot.

Action News 5’s Imani Williams spoke with someone who works in the Poplar Plaza shopping center, who said she was not surprised by the incident. The employee also explained how people are becoming bold with acts of violence.

Lawmakers and police say they need change as reports of shots fired are pulling Memphis Police officers in all directions across the city.

“All too often, we find people that say, ‘shots fired are common,’ or ‘this vehicle really didn’t mean nothing,’ but often times, it did, and those shots do matter to us,” said Officer Christopher Williams with the Memphis Police Department.

According to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission’s safety plan, the concern for gun violence is well-paced with how crime is growing.

“The difference between when I was in the city council and county commission and now is that our crime problem was once manageable; it is unsustainable today,” said Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor for District 31 of Memphis.

As police and lawmakers continue to try to figure out a plan, Taylor says the way to tackle gun violence is prison time.

“We need to send the message that if you use a gun, you’re done, and that you are going to go to prison for a long time if you commit a violent offense with a firearm,” he said. “That’s how we can begin to tackle some of the use of guns and firearms in some of the violent crime.”

RELATED — Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison

Over 6,000 reported violent incidents in Memphis involved guns from January to September of this year, according to the crime commission. That is an increase of 10% from last year’s numbers.

Taylor said he believes there will need to be many first steps before the General Assembly will look at anything related to changes in gun restrictions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mavis Christian Jr.
Man dead after killings launch citywide manhunt
Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responding to shots fired call at Kroger
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
Eric Otten
2nd victim dead months after Collierville shooting
2 women dead, 1 woman critically injured after shooting on Field Lark Drive, suspect flees the...
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl dead, 15-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting spree; suspect killed 4 total, police say

Latest News

Tommy Lee Roper
Family of victim says they still have no answers months after hit-and-run driver killed 3 during Memphis motorcycle rally
Daughter of woman killed in shooting spree says her uncle was known to be violent
2nd inmate death lawsuit filed against Shelby Co. sheriff
Lawmaker sounds off on continued shots-fired calls in Memphis