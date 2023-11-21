New technology improves diabetes management

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Diabetes is on the rise nationwide.

Perhaps even more worrying is prediabetes, the condition that leads to type 2 diabetes, now affects 96 million people or one in three Americans.

Dr. Francine Kaufman, former president of the American Diabetes Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about new technology that is making it easier to manage diabetes to improve the daily lives of those with the condition.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.