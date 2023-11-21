Advertise with Us
MPD issues warrant for suspect in hit-and-run on Kirby Parkway killing a woman

De Andrea Clark, 37, has been issued a warrant for his arrest.(MPD)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a warrant for the driver suspected in the fatal hit-and-run of a woman in October.

According to police, De Andrea Clark, 37, is the man identified in the picture.

MPD has issued a warrant for reckless vehicular homicide, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid, violation of financial responsibility, and driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled.

Police say that Clark was in a green 2013 Ford Explorer when he was involved in a crash with a silver 2009 Pontiac G5 and another vehicle.

Sarah Hamer, the driver in the Pontiac, was sent to Regional One Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Memphis police are asking if you know anything about this case or if you know the person of interest wanted by police call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

