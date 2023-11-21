Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man says he gets to retire early thanks to winning $1 million lottery jackpot on scratch-off ticket

An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1...
An Illinois Lottery player is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning a $1 million prize.(Illinois Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - An Illinois man turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize just in time for the holidays.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the lucky Chicago man, who wanted to be identified as Mr. M, is retiring early thanks to the million-dollar win.

“I was going to retire next year, but now I don’t have to wait!” he said. “It’s time I focus on what really matters, and that’s my family.”

Lottery officials said the 68-year-old will be able to enjoy the holiday season with a little less work after winning the $1 million while playing the 50X Payout scratch-off game.

He purchased the ticket at Harlem Food & Liquors in Harwood Heights.

“I buy different tickets from time to time, but on this day, I saw the blue 50X Payout ticket and had a good feeling about it,” the man said. “I chose to take a chance and I am glad I did.”

He said he plans to trade in his car with his new winnings and buy a condo near his children.

“With this money, I can retire early, and I’m going to move closer to my kids to be more present in their lives. I’m also a grandfather, and its finally time for me to enjoy spoiling my grandkids,” he said.

This is also a big win for the retailer that sold the winning ticket, as the store will receive a cash selling bonus of $10,000.

“Mr. M is a regular customer who comes into our store often,” said Kaushik Patel of Harlem Food & Liquors. “He actually bought the very last 50X Payout ticket in our machine. He was so happy and smiling. It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison
MPD cites domestic violence as cause of incident
Police say recent shooting spree was the result of domestic violence

Latest News

City proposes $120M in renovations for Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
901 Now: Memphians prepare to feed the community for Thanksgiving
A man in Maryland started a food truck during the pandemic that still continues working five...
‘It’s a blessing’: Man starts up food truck to offer free food to people in need
MemFeast packs food for those in need
901 Now: Memphians prepare to feed the community for Thanksgiving