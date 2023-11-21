Advertise with Us
Man critically injured in Binghampton hit-and-run

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking in Binghampton on Monday.

At 6:23 p.m., Memphis police responded to the intersection of Scott Street and Yale Avenue, where the victim was found.

He was then rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police currently have no description of the vehicle responsible.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

