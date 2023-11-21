Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man accused of killing beloved UofM student in hit-and-run free on bond

Julio Hernandez
Julio Hernandez(MPD)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a 20-year-old University of Memphis student in a hit-and-run in July will be spending Thanksgiving with his family.

Court records show 19-year-old Julio Hernandez paid his $75,000 bond after he was arrested and charged Friday.

Ava Christopher was killed on the night of July 25 as she was driving through the intersection of Cooper Street and Central Avenue in Midtown.

RELATED — Family and loved ones march in honor of Ava Christopher
Ava Christopher
Ava Christopher(Family)

Hernandez was allegedly driving a stolen Dodge Challenger with an unknown female passenger on the night of the fatal crash. Police say he ran the red light at the intersection and struck Christopher’s car on the driver’s side at 88 miles per hour.

Police say he and the passenger were then seen on surveillance video walking away from the crash without checking on the beloved choir student. The woman was seen going back to the totaled Dodge Challenger, but only to grab her purse.

Despite this, several witnesses stopped to help. Christopher was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive.

At the time of the crash, police say the rims of the Dodge Challenger were missing.

Months went by with no leads, and on multiple occasions, Memphis police and Christopher’s family pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Surveillance images showing the man and woman who walked away from the crash that killed...
Surveillance images showing the man and woman who walked away from the crash that killed 20-year-old Ava Christopher.(MPD)

Police say on Thursday, nearly four months after Christopher was killed, Hernandez was found driving his car with the stolen Dodge Challenger rims.

He was then arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, failure to exercise due to care, disregarding a traffic signal, no driver’s license, financial responsibility, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Police say he admitted to driving the car at the time of the fatal crash after his arrest. Hernandez also reportedly had no valid driver’s license and could not provide proof of vehicle insurance.

Police say the passenger who was with Hernandez has still not been found.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responds to shots fired call at Kroger
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
2 dead, 1 injured in North Memphis shooting
MPD cites domestic violence as cause of incident
Police say recent shooting spree was the result of domestic violence
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

The scene at E Raines and Kirby
Intersection blocked after crash at E Raines, Kirby
Suspect involved in restaurant armed robbery.
Police searching for suspect involved in restaurant armed robbery
World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Applications now open for World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest
Travellers queue up to pass through the south security checkpoint at Denver International...
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Jaramy Walker
Man accused of ramming stolen Infiniti into police car