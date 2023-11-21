Man accused of killing beloved UofM student in hit-and-run free on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a 20-year-old University of Memphis student in a hit-and-run in July will be spending Thanksgiving with his family.

Court records show 19-year-old Julio Hernandez paid his $75,000 bond after he was arrested and charged Friday.

Ava Christopher was killed on the night of July 25 as she was driving through the intersection of Cooper Street and Central Avenue in Midtown.

Ava Christopher (Family)

Hernandez was allegedly driving a stolen Dodge Challenger with an unknown female passenger on the night of the fatal crash. Police say he ran the red light at the intersection and struck Christopher’s car on the driver’s side at 88 miles per hour.

Police say he and the passenger were then seen on surveillance video walking away from the crash without checking on the beloved choir student. The woman was seen going back to the totaled Dodge Challenger, but only to grab her purse.

Despite this, several witnesses stopped to help. Christopher was rushed to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive.

At the time of the crash, police say the rims of the Dodge Challenger were missing.

Months went by with no leads, and on multiple occasions, Memphis police and Christopher’s family pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

Surveillance images showing the man and woman who walked away from the crash that killed 20-year-old Ava Christopher. (MPD)

Police say on Thursday, nearly four months after Christopher was killed, Hernandez was found driving his car with the stolen Dodge Challenger rims.

He was then arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, failure to exercise due to care, disregarding a traffic signal, no driver’s license, financial responsibility, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Police say he admitted to driving the car at the time of the fatal crash after his arrest. Hernandez also reportedly had no valid driver’s license and could not provide proof of vehicle insurance.

Police say the passenger who was with Hernandez has still not been found.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

