Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gun, over $15K in merch stolen from Memphis corner store in midnight burglary

Surveillance pictures of the three burglars who reportedly stole over $15,000 in merchandise...
Surveillance pictures of the three burglars who reportedly stole over $15,000 in merchandise from M&A Grocery on October 22, 2023.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three burglars who took over $15,000 in merchandise and a firearm from a South Memphis corner store in late October.

Police say the burglary took place around midnight on October 22 at the M&A Grocery located at the corner of West Person Avenue and Bismark Street.

Officers responded to the store about an hour later.

Police say three suspects in a silver or white older-model Nissan Altima forced open the back door and took cigarettes, washing powder, eyelashes, bleach, beer, cash, and a firearm before taking off.

Police did not provide any description of the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask those with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mavis Christian Jr.
Man dead after killings launch citywide manhunt
Bellevue reveals cancer diagnosis to congregation
‘Pray for us’: Bellevue pastor reveals cancer diagnosis during Sunday service
Kroger on Park Avenue
MPD responding to shots fired call at Kroger
Eric Otten
2nd victim dead months after Collierville shooting
2 women dead, 1 woman critically injured after shooting on Field Lark Drive, suspect flees the...
UPDATE: 13-year-old girl dead, 15-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting spree; suspect killed 4 total, police say

Latest News

Daughter of woman killed in shooting spree says her uncle was known to be violent
2nd inmate death lawsuit filed against Shelby Co. sheriff
Memphis has broken homicide record, new numbers show
Metavious Bishop, 24
Memphian who shot, killed man taking out trash pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced 10 years in prison