Gun, over $15K in merch stolen from Memphis corner store in midnight burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three burglars who took over $15,000 in merchandise and a firearm from a South Memphis corner store in late October.

Police say the burglary took place around midnight on October 22 at the M&A Grocery located at the corner of West Person Avenue and Bismark Street.

Officers responded to the store about an hour later.

Police say three suspects in a silver or white older-model Nissan Altima forced open the back door and took cigarettes, washing powder, eyelashes, bleach, beer, cash, and a firearm before taking off.

Police did not provide any description of the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Police ask those with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

