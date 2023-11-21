Gun, over $15K in merch stolen from Memphis corner store in midnight burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three burglars who took over $15,000 in merchandise and a firearm from a South Memphis corner store in late October.
Police say the burglary took place around midnight on October 22 at the M&A Grocery located at the corner of West Person Avenue and Bismark Street.
Officers responded to the store about an hour later.
Police say three suspects in a silver or white older-model Nissan Altima forced open the back door and took cigarettes, washing powder, eyelashes, bleach, beer, cash, and a firearm before taking off.
Police did not provide any description of the suspects.
No arrests have been made.
Police ask those with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
