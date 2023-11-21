Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: blustery, cloudy, drizzly Tuesday; clearing mid-week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY: A lingering shower or two will be possible amid mainly cloudy skies in the wake of the broad scale storm system exiting the region along with a gradual drop in temperatures through the day. A cold front shifting through the Mid-South will drag in much cooler air – expect morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s, falling to the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon hours. Skies clear out a bit with lows falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds may linger into the start of the day, but sunshine will be a bit brighter than recent days heading through one of the busiest travel days of the entire year. Locally and regionally – the weather will be cool and quiet with highs well-below average, in the lower 50s. Skies stay clear with lows in the 30s by early Thanksgiving.

EXTENDED PLANNER: A chilly start to Thanksgiving with a start in the 30s for many; expect a mix of sun and clouds with a nice rebound into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon hours. A weak disturbance will shift across part of the Deep South, kicking a up a chance for more clouds and a shower or two late Thursday and early Friday. We’ll stay chilly in the 50s for highs, 30s and 40s for lows into the weekend. A shower or two can’t be ruled out Sunday.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

