Firefighters responding to house fire in same area as earlier double homicide scene in North Memphis

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police and firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in North Memphis in the same area where two men were shot and killed Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the burning home in the 700 block of Leath Street at 6:58 p.m.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the fire is related to the double homicide that took place hours earlier. The cause of the blaze is also unknown at this time.

Officers are on the scene for traffic control.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

