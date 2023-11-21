Firefighters responding to house fire in same area as earlier double homicide scene in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police and firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in North Memphis in the same area where two men were shot and killed Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the burning home in the 700 block of Leath Street at 6:58 p.m.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the fire is related to the double homicide that took place hours earlier. The cause of the blaze is also unknown at this time.

Officers are on the scene for traffic control.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.